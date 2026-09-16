Kyrgyzstan invites S. Korean companies to join energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited South Korean companies to participate in the implementation of major energy projects in the country, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"Building on the achievements made, President Sadyr Japarov proposed focusing joint efforts of the countries of the region and the Republic of Korea on five priority areas of further cooperation. In this context, he identified the energy sector and invited Korean companies to participate in the implementation of major energy projects, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, new hydropower plants and the modernization of existing energy facilities," the statement said.

The President noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in cooperation with Korean businesses in the construction of new hydropower plants, the modernization of existing energy facilities and the development of renewable energy.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that promising areas also include the digitalization of energy systems, the introduction of modern management systems and the localization of equipment production for renewable energy and electric transport.

He added that Kyrgyzstan is open to the participation of Korean companies in the implementation of long-term energy projects.