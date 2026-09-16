South Korean firms to join Central Asia transport infrastructure push

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. South Korea and Central Asian countries have agreed to promote the participation of Korean companies in the development of transport infrastructure in the region.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the agreement was outlined in the Seoul Declaration adopted following the first South Korea–Central Asia Summit.

The leaders emphasized the importance of modernizing transport systems and strengthening multimodal connectivity between South Korea and Central Asian countries, as well as within the Central Asian region.

"The leaders agreed to promote the participation of Korean companies in the construction, modernization, operation and management of transport infrastructure, as well as in the digitalization and development of smart mobility systems," the declaration says.

The sides also highlighted the importance of developing transport routes, sustainable transport and expanding the transit potential of the region.

Meanwhile, the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit is being held in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.