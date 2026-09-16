Turkmenistan reaffirms commitment to stronger ties with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Turkmenistan proclaims its strong commitment to its relations with South Korea.

This was announced in a statement published by the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, citing Berdimuhamedov’s remarks during a meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jung Sik in Seoul.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to further strengthening relations with Korea and discussing future areas of cooperation,” the National Assembly reported, citing Berdimuhamedov.

According to the statement, in the course of the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov stated that cooperation between Turkmenistan and South Korea is actively developing across various areas, including culture, humanities, trade and commerce.

He also highlighted the role of parliaments in promoting mutual understanding between the two countries.

The Turkmen president said he would seek to strengthen cooperation between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and South Korea through various mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.