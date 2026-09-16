Turkmenistan seeks Korean investment in chemical, industrial projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Turkmenistan is interested in attracting South Korean technologies, investment and expertise for new projects in chemical, energy, transport and other industries.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s remarks at the Turkmen-Korean high-level business forum in Seoul.

According to the press release, Berdimuhamedov highlighted the potential for cooperation in the chemical industry, noting that South Korean companies have extensive experience in implementing large-scale production projects. He said this creates opportunities for new projects to produce mineral fertilizers, petrochemical products and other industrial goods.

The president also said Turkmenistan is ready to consider the participation of South Korean companies in projects to develop transport and logistics infrastructure.

According to Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is interested in attracting South Korean technologies, investment and management experience in the oil and gas chemical, chemical, energy and transport sectors, among others.

He added that Turkmenistan is ready to create the necessary conditions and provide comprehensive support to South Korean businesses in implementing prospective joint projects.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.