Tajikistan proposes increasing South Korean educational scholarships

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan proposed that South Korea increase the number of state educational scholarships for citizens of the country, with particular attention to training specialists in information technology, artificial intelligence, medicine, aviation and engineering.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed on September 16 in Seoul during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung.

"President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the important role of the Republic of Korea in implementing social programs in Tajikistan, training highly qualified specialists and developing human capital through educational and academic programs, as well as providing state-funded educational quotas for citizens of our country.

In this regard, it was proposed to increase the number of such scholarships, particularly in information technology, artificial intelligence, medicine, aviation and engineering, as well as to prioritize expanding ties between the two countries in tourism and organizing direct flights between Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea," the statement said.

Emomali Rahmon noted the important role of South Korea in implementing social programs, training qualified specialists and developing Tajikistan’s human capital through educational and academic programs.

During the talks, the sides also proposed expanding cooperation in tourism and considering the possibility of establishing direct flights between Tajikistan and South Korea.

The sides discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, science and technology, including the “Central Asia–Korea Partnership Prospects in Artificial Intelligence, Science and Technology” initiative.

Other important topics included financial support for the construction of the main building of the Republican Scientific Oncology Center and further development of cooperation in healthcare.

In addition, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in trade and the economy, investment, industry, energy, transport, logistics, digitalization, agriculture and tourism.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on climate change, including glacier melting, environmental programs and biodiversity conservation.

At the end of the talks, Emomali Rahmon invited Lee Jae Myung to visit Tajikistan at a convenient time.