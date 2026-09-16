Kazakhstan, Serbia to expand military-technical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan's Kurultai has approved in the first reading a bill on the ratification of an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia on military-technical cooperation, according to the Kazakh parliament.

"The main purpose of the agreement is to establish and further develop mutually beneficial military-technical cooperation between the two countries," the Kurultai said.

The agreement provides for the mutual supply of military products, maintenance and repair of weapons and military equipment, as well as joint research and development activities.

In addition, the two countries will cooperate in areas including technology transfer, the provision of military-technical assistance, and the training and education of military-technical personnel.

The agreement also provides for joint testing of weapons and military equipment, taking into account the capabilities of the military infrastructure of the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Belgrade on November 29, 2023, during an official visit to Serbia by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Serbia amounted to $107.7 million in 2025, up 7.6% from $100.1 million in 2024, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Direct air service between Astana and Belgrade, operated by Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines, has also been available since November 2025.