Azerbaijani Minister of Defense participates in 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On September 16, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, attended the official opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, held under the theme “Build Consensus on Stability and Advance Security Governance Together.”

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation on international security issues, is regarded as one of the key forums for strengthening trust and mutual understanding among states and promoting peaceful solutions to regional and global security challenges.

It is noteworthy that the forum, which is being attended by senior officials from the defense institutions of more than 100 countries, representatives of international organizations and think tanks, as well as senior military officers and prominent experts in military and security affairs, will continue through September 17.