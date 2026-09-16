Kazakhstan's Agrarian Credit Corporation to begin 2027 farm financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan's Agrarian Credit Corporation (ACC), a subsidiary of Baiterek Holding, will start accepting applications for financing spring field and harvesting operations for the 2027 season under the Ken Dala 2 program on October 1, 2026, the company announced.

The annual interest rate for agricultural producers under the program will be 5%.

ACC first introduced the early financing mechanism under the Ken Dala 2 program in late 2024. The mechanism allows agricultural producers to prepare for the season in advance and plan their main expenses before the start of sowing.

The 2027 season will also begin with early financing, with applications under the Ken Dala 2 program to be accepted from October 1, 2026.

"Early financing has proven its demand in practice. Agricultural producers use this time not simply to obtain loans, but to prepare the entire production cycle: they purchase the necessary resources, repair equipment and plan expenses. Therefore, we are consistently moving financing closer to the beginning of preparations for the season. Our task is to ensure that by the time farms begin fieldwork, they have not only financial resources but also the opportunity to manage them without unnecessary pressure," Chairman of the Management Board of Agrarian Credit Corporation Almat Ashirbekov said.

The scale of the program has increased significantly during this period. In 2025, agricultural producers received 501.5 billion tenge ($1.12 billion) under Ken Dala 2, including early financing.

As of September 11, 2026, 664.4 billion tenge ($1.48 billion) had been provided for the 2026 season. According to preliminary data, more than 5,700 agricultural producers received financing.

Access to the program has also expanded. Financing can be obtained through second-tier banks, credit partnerships, social-entrepreneurial corporations, as well as directly through the branch network of the Agrarian Credit Corporation.

The US dollar equivalents were calculated using an exchange rate of 447.88 tenge per $1.