President Japarov proposes expanding Kyrgyz exports to Korean market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has proposed measures to facilitate the export of Kyrgyz products to the South Korean market.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the proposal was made during Japarov’s talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul on September 16 as part of the Kyrgyz president’s official visit to the country.

"During the talks, President Sadyr Japarov proposed establishing a joint medical center in Kyrgyzstan, considering mechanisms to simplify visa procedures, and facilitating the export of Kyrgyz goods to Korean markets, among other initiatives," the press service notes.

The two presidents discussed the current bilateral agenda, identified promising areas of cooperation and outlined steps to expand bilateral ties.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan considers South Korea one of its priority partners in the Asia-Pacific region and attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive dialogue. He noted that the absence of political differences and the similarity of the two countries’ positions on a number of international and regional issues provide a solid basis for expanding Kyrgyz-Korean cooperation.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, in turn, highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the investment agencies of the two countries and expressed hope for further interaction, including in the implementation of infrastructure projects. Lee also noted that bilateral cooperation has been developing consistently in various areas since diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

The South Korean president congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying the decision reflects a high level of international trust in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Japarov said agreements reached during his official visit to South Korea in December 2024 are being implemented and are already producing tangible results.

He also invited Lee to visit Kyrgyzstan on an official visit marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the Kyrgyz-South Korean strategic partnership and continuing close cooperation at both bilateral and international levels.