Mitsui & Co. eyes new opportunities in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Mitsui & Co. sees potential in Turkmenistan and remains interested in new business opportunities in the country.

The company said in an exclusive interview to Trend's inquiry about its current activities, business prospects, and potential new projects in Turkmenistan.

"Mitsui & Co., Ltd. recognises the potential of Turkmenistan and continues to follow developments in the country," the company said.

The company noted that its current business activities in Turkmenistan remain limited, while emphasizing its continued interest in potential opportunities.

"While our current business activities in Turkmenistan are limited, we remain interested in new business opportunities and look forward to the further development of economic cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan," Mitsui & Co. said.

The company’s comments come amid the further development of economic ties between Japan and Turkmenistan, especially in light of the recent visit of Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to Ashgabat on August 30, during which the two sides discussed trade and economic cooperation, economic diversification and prospective areas including advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is one of Japan’s major global trading and investment companies, with operations spanning energy, mineral and metal resources, infrastructure, mobility, chemicals, food, healthcare and digital businesses. The company operates through 120 offices and overseas trading affiliates in 62 countries and regions.

Meanhwile, Mitsui’s current business strategy places growing emphasis on energy transition, digital infrastructure and technology-driven solutions. Under its Medium-term Management Plan 2029, launched in 2026, the company is pursuing growth through energy solutions, infrastructure and digital businesses, while its energy portfolio covers natural gas and LNG alongside renewable energy and next-generation fuels.

In 2026, Mitsui also established an Integrated Energy Solutions Business Unit and a Digital & Infrastructure Solutions Business Unit, while launching an AI Strategy Unit to develop new business opportunities through the use of AI. The company has continued to link its energy activities with decarbonization, next-generation fuels and other emerging technologies.