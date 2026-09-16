Uzbekistan taps Oman expertise to tackle water, climate challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan and Oman are expanding cooperation on climate and environmental protection, with the two countries identifying water technologies, climate-resilient agriculture, youth climate initiatives and efforts to combat desertification as priority areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between an Uzbek delegation led by Alisher Salomov, adviser to the chairman of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, and Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, chairman of Oman’s Environment Authority, on the sidelines of Oman Climate Week 2026.

Shahboz Ahmedov, director of the Climate Residency program at Uzbekistan’s Green University, also participated in the meeting.

The sides noted that Uzbekistan and Oman face similar environmental challenges, including arid conditions, water scarcity, extreme heat and the need to reduce carbon emissions. They also highlighted the alignment between Oman Vision 2040 and Uzbekistan’s Development Strategy 2030 in seeking to balance economic growth with the sustainable use of natural resources.

Uzbekistan presented recent environmental reforms, including its third nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement, a commitment to cut the carbon intensity of GDP by 50% by 2035 from 2010 levels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2055. The country has also joined the Global Methane Pledge and established a national carbon market and mechanisms for implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Uzbekistan expressed particular interest in Oman’s experience with water desalination, groundwater recharge and integrated water-resource management, including the use of groundwater for irrigation in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The sides identified four priority areas for cooperation. These include exchanges on desalination, saline-water use and wastewater treatment and reuse; cooperation on salt-tolerant agriculture and ecosystem restoration; joint climate initiatives for young people and student exchanges; and the use of Oman’s experience in combating desertification and developing early-warning systems.

“The sides see practical cooperation in water management, climate resilience and combating desertification as key areas for addressing shared environmental challenges and developing sustainable solutions,” the committee said.

Uzbekistan also invited Oman to participate in Eco Expo Central Asia 2027, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on June 15–17, 2027. The exhibition will cover green finance, ecotourism, clean technologies, environmental education, forest restoration, green transport and renewable energy.

The sides said an upcoming visit by Uzbekistan’s president to Oman and a planned memorandum of cooperation on environmental protection could provide a framework for moving bilateral climate cooperation toward joint projects.