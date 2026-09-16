Uzbekistan maps out greener path for Tashkent’s urban development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan is placing greater emphasis on environmental considerations and infrastructure capacity as it develops new architectural and urban projects in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva and initiators of major architectural projects, independent experts and urban planners, as well as representatives of leading creative studios and higher education institutions, to discuss the capital’s urban development and environmental challenges.

The meeting focused on the current situation in Tashkent’s urban planning and ecology sectors, with participants stressing the need for careful assessment of the city’s future development.

The committee said new construction projects should contribute to the city’s development without creating additional imbalances or placing excessive pressure on urban infrastructure and territorial systems.

“The future development of Tashkent requires careful analysis to ensure that new construction contributes to the city while preserving environmental balance and the capacity of urban infrastructure,” the committee said in a statement following the meeting.

The discussion comes as Uzbekistan continues to expand urban development in and around the capital. Earlier this year, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called for urbanization to be aligned with public interests, a healthy urban environment and environmental requirements. The authorities have also identified the expansion of green areas as a priority in Tashkent.

Participants at the meeting also discussed the role of private-sector initiatives in improving the urban environment. The National Committeee emphasized the importance of supporting businesses seeking to make Tashkent more comfortable, landscaped, clean and safe.

Such support was described as one of the priorities set by President Mirziyoyev as part of the broader development agenda for New Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together specialists from architecture, urban planning, creative industries and academia, creating a platform to discuss how expertise from these sectors can contribute to the capital’s future development.

The government has previously emphasized the need for modern urban planning to preserve green spaces, protect historical and cultural heritage and ensure that transport and engineering infrastructure develops alongside construction.