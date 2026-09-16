Tajikistan and South Korea discuss prospects for stronger economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation during high-level talks in Seoul.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, this was discussed during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on September 16, held as part of Rahmon’s official visit to South Korea.

"It was emphasized that priority in relations between the two countries is given to trade and economic cooperation, investment, industry, energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, technology and artificial intelligence, agriculture, labor migration, environmental protection and tourism," the statement said.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, industry, energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, technology and artificial intelligence, agriculture, tourism and other areas.

Particular attention was paid to attracting South Korean investment and modern technologies to Tajikistan, as well as expanding the participation of Korean businesses in the implementation of the country’s strategic projects.

The sides supported an initiative to open a representative office of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Tajikistan. They also discussed the use of opportunities provided by the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In addition, the sides welcomed the first Tajik-Korean Critical Minerals Forum, held in Seoul in August, during which Tajikistan’s investment opportunities in mineral resource processing were presented.

The talks also highlighted the importance of continuing the third phase of the “Development of Rural Areas in Tajikistan” project, which has been implemented jointly with South Korea since 2021.

The sides also discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, science and technology, energy, environmental protection, addressing the consequences of climate change and biodiversity conservation.

At the end of the meeting, Emomali Rahmon invited Lee Jae Myung to visit Tajikistan at a convenient time.