President Mirziyoyev backs $20B trade target with South Korea by 2030

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Central Asian countries and South Korea aim to increase their trade turnover to $20 billion by 2030, as Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed new mechanisms to expand trade, industrial cooperation and investment between the region and Seoul.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Speaking at the first Central Asia-South Korea summit in Seoul, Mirziyoyev said the region should bring its trade, economic and investment opportunities together within a unified business framework.

“Today, Central Asia is no longer solely a supplier of raw materials. Our countries are actively integrating into global value chains, expanding opportunities for innovation and technological cooperation,” Mirziyoyev said.

He noted that the region's growing demand and production capabilities could make Central Asia an important partner for South Korea across Eurasia.

Mirziyoyev backed an initiative to establish a platform for regular meetings between the region's industry and trade ministers. The mechanism would help Central Asian countries and South Korea coordinate efforts to significantly increase bilateral trade.

He also called for practical measures to remove trade barriers, simplify certification procedures and facilitate reciprocal access for products to local markets.

“I am convinced that these steps will allow us to reach an ambitious but entirely achievable goal — bringing the trade turnover of the countries of our region with Korea to $20 billion by 2030,” Mirziyoyev said.

As part of efforts to expand industrial and investment cooperation, Uzbekistan proposed hosting a Central Asia-South Korea Industrial and Technological Park.

According to Mirziyoyev, the park could serve as an innovation and manufacturing base for the regional market, with cooperation focused on producing auto components, electrical equipment, machinery, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

The Uzbek president also highlighted stronger direct ties between Central Asian regions and South Korean counterparts as an important driver of economic cooperation.

He invited regional authorities and businesses from across Central Asia to participate in the Third Central Asia-South Korea Interregional Forum, which Uzbekistan plans to host in Samarkand next year.

The proposals were presented as part of a broader effort to move Central Asia-South Korea economic relations toward higher-value production, deeper industrial cooperation and greater integration into global value chains.