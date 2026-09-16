Kazakhstan considers using Montenegro’s Port of Bar as logistics hub for cargo to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan and Montenegro discussed the possibility of using the Port of Bar as a logistics hub for the transshipment and further distribution of Kazakh cargo to the Western Balkans and Central Europe, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Montenegro said.

The issue was addressed during a visit by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia and Montenegro (concurrently) Daulet Batrashev to the Port of Bar, where he held a meeting with Aleksandar Slabidžorevski, Executive Director of Luka Bar A.D.

"The parties discussed prospects for using Montenegro’s transport and logistics infrastructure to develop freight transportation between Kazakhstan, the countries of the Western Balkans, and European markets", the consulate said.

Batrashev briefed his counterparts on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in further diversifying and expanding the geography of international transport routes.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for transporting Kazakh agricultural and food products, including grain, as well as developing container and other types of freight transportation.

The parties also discussed potential formats of cooperation between interested Kazakh companies and the Port of Bar, including the use of terminal and warehousing infrastructure, implementation of joint logistics projects and opportunities for investment cooperation.

They agreed to continue direct working contacts and consider potential projects based on their economic viability and available infrastructure.

During a separate meeting with Nikola Jovanović, President of the Municipality of Budva, Batrashev discussed prospects for developing interregional cooperation, expanding tourism exchanges, implementing joint infrastructure projects and establishing direct contacts between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Montenegro.

Batrashev noted growing interest among Kazakh citizens in Montenegro as a tourist destination and emphasized the importance of maintaining favorable travel conditions, developing direct air connections and further increasing mutual tourist flows.

Jovanović expressed the municipality's interest in attracting investment from Kazakhstan and its readiness to support potential investors within the competence of local authorities.

The parties also discussed establishing direct partnership ties between Budva and Almaty. According to the Consulate General, such cooperation could be supported by concrete projects in tourism, investment and entrepreneurship, as well as joint business events.

Batrashev also informed his counterparts of Kazakhstan's readiness to open an Honorary Consulate in Budva, which would contribute to developing contacts with municipalities along the Montenegrin coast, business communities and citizens of the two countries.

The meetings continued the practical implementation of agreements reached during talks between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Montenegro in June 2026 and confirmed the two sides' interest in expanding bilateral trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, tourism and interregional cooperation.