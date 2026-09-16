Tajikistan and Korea sign 15 new documents on bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan and Republic of Korea sign 15 new cooperation documents.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the documents were signed in Seoul following a high-level meeting and talks between Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea.

They include:

- An Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Korea on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters;

- A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in protecting intellectual property rights at the border between the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Korea Customs Service;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of education;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Korean Intellectual Property Office on comprehensive cooperation in the field of intellectual property;

- A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in preventing and combating corruption between the Agency for State Financial Control and Anti-Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission of the Republic of Korea;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Financial Monitoring Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit on cooperation in exchanging financial intelligence information related to money laundering, associated predicate offenses and terrorist financing;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in education and personnel training in the transport sector;

- A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of railway transport between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea;

- A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in digital forest restoration and climate action between the Forestry Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Korea Forest Service;

- A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in exports between the Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA);

- An Agreement on technical cooperation between the State Service for Supervision of Industrial and Mining Safety under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) on cooperation in the energy sector;

- A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of public service between the Civil Service Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Korean National Police Agency on cooperation.