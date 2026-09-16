Azerbaijan awards group of Chamber of Auditors' members and employees with “Taraggi” medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Members and employees of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the following members and employees of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their contributions to the development of auditing activities.

Akif Aghayev

Vagif Akhundov

Lamiya Bayramova

Elkhan Bannayev

Vasif Javadov

Huseyn Jabiyev

Matanat Eyvazova

Azer Aliyev

Uzeyir Fatiyev

Ilham Hajiyazizov

Adila Hasanоva

Fagan Garayev

Ziya Gurbanli

Shahbaz Mammadov

Elzada Suleymanova