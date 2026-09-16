Azerbaijan awards group of Chamber of Auditors' members and employees with “Taraggi” medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Members and employees of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the following members and employees of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their contributions to the development of auditing activities.
Akif Aghayev
Vagif Akhundov
Lamiya Bayramova
Elkhan Bannayev
Vasif Javadov
Huseyn Jabiyev
Matanat Eyvazova
Azer Aliyev
Uzeyir Fatiyev
Ilham Hajiyazizov
Adila Hasanоva
Fagan Garayev
Ziya Gurbanli
Shahbaz Mammadov
Elzada Suleymanova