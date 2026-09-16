Uzbekistan, S.Korean Kumsung Engineering map out micro-hydropower projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan and South Korean Kumsung Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. are exploring cooperation on small and micro-hydropower projects, including the localization of hydropower equipment and the development of a roadmap for micro-hydropower plants in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekhydroenergo.

The discussions focused on the company’s proposals for developing small and micro hydropower and the potential application of South Korean technologies in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to adapting Korean technologies for small and micro hydropower plants to local conditions and making more effective use of the energy potential of existing irrigation networks and hydraulic infrastructure.

The sides also discussed opportunities to manufacture modern hydropower units locally, transfer technologies and develop joint projects in the sector.

Representatives of Uzbekhydroenergo’s system organizations, including Gidroproyekt and the Uzhydropower plant, as well as professors from Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers National Research University and Tashkent State Technical University, participated in the discussions.

Their involvement enabled the sides to assess Kumsung Engineering’s technologies from engineering, production and research perspectives and consider their potential application to Uzbekistan’s hydropower needs.

As a practical outcome, Uzbekhydroenergo and Kumsung Engineering agreed to develop roadmaps for the development of micro-hydropower plants in Uzbekistan.

The sides also agreed to arrange an official visit by representatives of Kumsung Engineering to Uzbekistan next month to continue work on the agreements and identify potential projects.

The cooperation is aimed at expanding the use of small and micro hydropower, introducing advanced technologies and making more effective use of Uzbekistan’s existing hydraulic infrastructure for power generation.