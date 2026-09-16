Kyrgyzstan calls human capital key priority for Central Asia-Korea ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called for making human capital development a systemic priority of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made the statement on September 16 during the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

“Human capital development was an important part of the President’s address. The head of state called for making it a systemic priority of cooperation by expanding educational programs, academic exchanges and joint research,” the statement said.

He proposed expanding educational programs, academic exchanges and joint research.

“Investments in the knowledge, professional skills and talents of our citizens should become the solid foundation for technological modernization, sustainable economic growth and the long-term competitiveness of our countries,” Japarov said.

The President emphasized that human capital development should become one of the key elements of long-term cooperation between Central Asia and South Korea.