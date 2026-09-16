Sadyr Japarov calls on Korean companies to focus on joint projects and investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on Korean companies to focus on implementing specific joint projects, attracting investment and transferring advanced technologies.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"Sadyr Japarov called on participants to shift the focus from discussions to the implementation of specific joint projects, placing particular emphasis on developing business partnerships, attracting investment and transferring advanced technologies," the statement said.

The business summit was held under the theme “Future Cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Central Asia for Growth and Innovation.” More than 30 Kyrgyz companies and around 50 Korean companies participated in the event.

"The head of state described the event as the beginning of a new practical chapter in relations between the countries," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov called on participants to move from discussions to the implementation of specific joint projects, noting that the key indicators of the success of the business meeting should be the number of contracts signed, jobs created and production facilities launched.