Kazakhstan seeks to study Korea's experience in hydrogen energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan is interested in studying South Korea's experience in developing hydrogen energy and is working on several joint initiatives in this area, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, Tokayev made the remarks during the first Central Asia - Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

" I consider it important to move to the practical implementation of pilot projects for the production and use of clean hydrogen," Tokayev said.

He noted that one of the joint initiatives under consideration is the "Green Energy Complex" in Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan region.

At the same time, Tokayev said coal continues to play an important role in Kazakhstan's energy security.

"Kazakhstan has around 33 billion tons of coal reserves, while coal-fired generation accounts for more than 60% of electricity production. Therefore, the introduction of advanced clean coal technologies is a key priority," he said.

Tokayev invited South Korean companies, including Doosan, KEPCO E&C and Midland Power, to participate in joint projects to modernize coal-fired power generation and introduce emissions management technologies.

"I invite Korean businesses, including Doosan, KEPCO E&C and Midland Power, to implement joint projects to modernize coal-fired generation and introduce emissions management technologies," Tokayev said

The president also noted that South Korea is one of the leaders in the global technological race, while Kazakhstan has also become an active participant in digital transformation. He said that the international Alem.ai center has been opened in Astana, supercomputers have been launched, and a specialized university for artificial intelligence has started operating.

A number of joint initiatives with South Korea are also being implemented. In particular, Woosong University has been opened in Turkestan, while an Institute of Artificial Intelligence has been established in Kyzylorda jointly with SeoulTech.

"A landmark project of our partnership will be the opening of a branch of KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) in Alatau City, one of the world's leading technological universities," Tokayev said.

He also noted that the AI SilkNet predictive analytics and foresight center, established jointly with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, began operating this year.

"In my view, scientific institutions, universities and technology companies of our countries should be brought together under its umbrella," the president said.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan is ready to utilize the potential of the International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem.ai to implement joint initiatives.

He also proposed launching a regional AI Talent program with South Korea to train artificial intelligence specialists for Central Asian countries.

"I consider it important to launch in partnership with Korea a regional AI Talent program to train specialists in the field of artificial intelligence for the countries of Central Asia. This will help create a new technological space that stimulates economic growth and scientific progress," Tokayev said.

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