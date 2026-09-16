Turkmenistan, S. Korea explore new horizons in economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Lee Dal-gon, chairman of South Korea's Committee on Shared Growth, discussed expanding bilateral business ties.

This was announced in a statement published by the Turkmen MFA on September 16, following the Turkmen-Korean high-level business forum.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for further developing social and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and South Korea.

"The parties also considered opportunities to expand business ties and establish new contacts between business communities of the two countries," the Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Turkmen delegation led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is visiting South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit and state visit are taking place against the backdrop of Seoul's efforts to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.