SOCAR, George Washington University discuss expanding partnership ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. SOCAR and George Washington University have discussed expanding partnership ties.

According to SOCAR’s Press Service, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Associate Provost of George Washington University Sevinj Mammadova on September 16.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed that the signing of the Letter of Intent on Cooperation between SOCAR and George Washington University within the framework of Baku Energy Week earlier this year had opened up new opportunities for partnership, and the work carried out toward the implementation of the document was reviewed.

During the discussions, the guests were informed about SOCAR’s global expansion strategy and the projects implemented by the company in Azerbaijan and other countries. SOCAR’s achievements in digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence solutions were highlighted, including the admission of the Carbamide Plant to the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network.

The established partnership between SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School and George Washington University in the training of highly qualified professionals was also highlighted, and the importance of further expanding cooperation was emphasized. In this regard, representatives of George Washington University noted that they had visited Baku Higher Oil School and highly appreciated the conditions and facilities created there.