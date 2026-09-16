TotalEnergies and AzerEnerji map out power connection for new Azerbaijan gas plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The connection of a new gas processing plant under construction in Azerbaijan to the electricity grid was discussed by TotalEnergies and AzerEnerji.

According to AzerEnerji, the issue was discussed during a meeting between a delegation led by Baba Rzayev, chairman of the board of AzerEnerji, and a delegation headed by Emmanuel de Guillebon, managing director of TotalEnergies.

The meeting focused on technical issues related to connecting the plant to the electricity grid and organizing its power supply.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of their cooperation and emphasized the importance of continuing discussions to ensure the efficient implementation of energy projects.