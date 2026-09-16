Tokayev proposes S. Korea-Central Asia-Europe transport link via TRIPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed forming an end-to-end transport and logistics chain from South Korea through Central Asia to Europe using the TRIPP transport initiative.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Tokayev’s remarks at the first “Central Asia–Republic of Korea” summit in Seoul

According to the president's press service, in the course of the meeting, Tokayev noted that amid profound changes in global supply chains, the role of Central Asia as an important link between East and West has increased.

Furthermore, Tokayev said Kazakhstan aims to increase the total volume of transit transportation through its territory to 100 million tons.

"In this context, we pay particular attention to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, often referred to as the Middle Corridor. Over the past six years, cargo volumes along this corridor have increased fivefold. In the foreseeable future, we intend to increase its capacity to 20 million tons. In our view, it is possible to integrate the Middle Corridor with the TRIPP transport initiative. In this system, Korea carries out multimodal transportation to Central Asia through the Kazakhstan-China logistics terminal at the port of Lianyungang. I believe that the potential of these routes can be combined to form an end-to-end transport and logistics chain from Korea through Central Asia to Europe," the President said.

It should be noted that on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP).

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The initiative was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."