Kazakhstan seeks stronger partnership with S. Korea on critical materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed strengthening cooperation with South Korea in critical materials.

This was announced in a statement issued by the press office of the Kazakh President, citing Tokayev’s remarks at the first “Central Asia–Republic of Korea” summit in Seoul.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has a significant resource base and is among the world's leaders in rare earth metal reserves. He noted that all 10 minerals classified by South Korea as strategic are represented in Kazakhstan's mineral resource base.

Tokayev said the combination of Kazakhstan's resource potential and South Korea's technological capabilities creates broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

He welcomed an agreement reached during the current visit to establish a joint Center for Research into Rare and Rare Earth Metals in Almaty with the participation of the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology.

"Our goal should be to build a complete production cycle - from research and extraction of critical raw materials to deep processing and the production of high-value-added products. In particular, this includes the production of semiconductors, microelectronics, batteries, components for electric vehicles and robotics. To implement this task in practice, we propose establishing a joint Kazakh-Korean company," Tokayev said.

Separately, Tokayev addressed water security and the preservation of ecological balance in the region.

He said Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale modernization of its water infrastructure. By 2030, the country plans to build 42 new reservoirs, modernize 14,500 kilometers of irrigation canals and significantly expand the use of water-saving technologies.

Tokayev noted that climate change, water shortages and the degradation of natural ecosystems are already affecting the socio-economic development of Central Asia.

"Kazakhstan highly values Korea's readiness to share its advanced technologies and practical experience in this important and sensitive area for us. In particular, I see great prospects in launching a joint program to introduce Korean water-saving technologies, digital water accounting and modern water-saving infrastructure," the President said.