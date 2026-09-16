AzerGold to support digitalization of vocational education in mining sector

With the support of "AzerGold" CJSC and organized by the State Agency on Vocational Education under the Ministry of Science and Education alongside "Aspire EdTech", a digital course for the "Mining Operations Specialist" specialty will be launched in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Developed based on the curriculum for the "Mining Operations Specialist" qualification, the online digital course will be accessible to students and graduates of specialized vocational education institutions located in Ganja and Dashkasan.

Designed to complement traditional teaching with digital resources, the course consists of video lessons, interactive materials, and test assignments. A total of 250 video lessons and 1,500 test questions are planned to be prepared with the active involvement of "AzerGold" CJSC specialists. Students who successfully complete the course will receive relevant certificates approved by the State Agency on Vocational Education.

Additionally, 15 informative video lessons covering the professions of locksmith, welder, and electrician are scheduled for production under this digital education initiative.

The primary objective is to enhance the accessibility of theoretical knowledge in these trades and contribute to training qualified personnel tailored to labor market demands. The digital course will also serve to align vocational training in the mining sector more closely with modern technologies and industrial practice.

Educational development and strengthening qualified human resources for the mining industry remain top priorities for "AzerGold" CJSC. To this end, the company has been executing a Scholarship Program for university and vocational students since 2021.

Under the program, monthly scholarships have been awarded to 98 students so far—46 pursuing bachelor's and master's degrees at higher education institutions, and 52 studying at vocational institutions. Among the scholarship recipients, 19 are currently employed across various structural units of "AzerGold" CJSC.