Azerbaijan, UK advance plans for new cooperation roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan and the UK held discussions on the development of a roadmap for cooperation.

This was reported by Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, on the social media platform X.

"A meeting was held with Duncan Norman, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan. We discussed ways to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the fields of transportation, digital development, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. We exchanged views on the UK’s potential contribution to the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as opportunities for cooperation with leading British companies in implementing data center projects and other digital infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan. Issues related to the preparation and adoption of an Azerbaijan-UK roadmap covering these areas were also discussed," the post says.

Will be updated