South Korea, Central Asia seek high-value chains in minerals, agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. South Korea and Central Asian countries are looking to build new high-value production chains by combining the region’s natural resources with Korean technologies.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the agreement was outlined in the Seoul Declaration adopted following the first South Korea–Central Asia Summit.

The declaration highlights critical minerals as one of the key areas of cooperation, noting their potential role in diversifying supply chains and strengthening economic security for both South Korea and Central Asian countries.

"The leaders expressed interest in creating joint production chains for high value-added products, including processing, localization of production, scientific and technological cooperation and human capital development," the declaration says.

The declaration also outlines potential cooperation in agriculture, including seed production, storage, mechanization, processing and smart aquaculture.

The leaders noted that sustainable development of agriculture, livestock farming and fisheries would contribute to food security and regional development, while technical cooperation in these areas could support modernization of the sector.

Meanwhile, the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit is being held in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.