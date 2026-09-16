Uzbek Tashkent region, Chinese firms target new manufacturing projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region held talks with major Chinese manufacturers on establishing new production facilities, localizing industrial products and introducing advanced technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional government, following the Tashkent Region Investment Cooperation Exchange Forum in Hangzhou, organized as part of a working visit by a delegation from the region led by Governor Zoyir Mirzayev.

Representatives of major Chinese manufacturing and industrial companies participated in the forum, discussing potential projects in Tashkent region and opportunities to use the area as a production base for markets across Central Asia.

The forum brought together Goldpro New Materials, Hangzhou Cable, Hangzhou COCO Healthcare Products, Hangzhou Oxygen Plant Group and Sicher Elevator for talks on prospective investment projects.

The discussions covered the localization of wear-resistant steel products, high-voltage electrical cables and optical communications products, as well as the production of industrial and specialty gases.

The sides also explored cooperation on air-separation equipment and the introduction of modern energy technologies.

“Tashkent region is ready to expand practical cooperation with Chinese companies, localize modern technologies and create new production capacities oriented toward both the domestic and regional markets,” the regional administration said.

The forum focused on establishing production with greater local content and creating opportunities for companies to export manufactured goods to Central Asian markets.

The participation of Chinese manufacturers also provides opportunities for Tashkent region to attract technologies and expertise in areas ranging from advanced materials and electrical equipment to industrial gases and energy-related technologies.

Several cooperation agreements were signed with companies at the conclusion of the forum, according to the regional administration.

The agreements are expected to support the implementation of new investment projects in Tashkent region, expand local production capacity and strengthen the region’s export potential.

The forum was held as part of the Tashkent region delegation’s broader business engagement in China, aimed at developing direct contacts with Chinese companies and identifying new investment and industrial cooperation opportunities.