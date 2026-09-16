Uzbekistan, UAE travel firms target higher tourist flows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan is working with major UAE travel companies to increase tourist flows from the United Arab Emirates and other regional markets, with new tourism packages, joint marketing campaigns and expanded sales channels among the measures discussed.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and representatives of Al Rais Travel, Dnata Travel and Nirvana Travel & Tourism in the UAE to discuss practical steps for expanding cooperation.

The talks focused on developing and promoting tourism packages tailored to different groups, including families, individual travelers and young tourists, as well as visitors in the premium and MICE segments.

The sides agreed to organize webinars and training presentations for managers and partner agencies of the UAE companies. The sessions will showcase Uzbekistan’s tourism opportunities, new routes and accommodation facilities, entry requirements and transport connections, as well as cultural, gastronomic, pilgrimage and nature-based tourism.

“Expanding direct cooperation with leading UAE travel companies will help us better tailor Uzbekistan’s tourism products to the preferences of travelers from the region and strengthen their promotion through established industry channels,” the Tourism Committee said.

The parties also agreed to exchange marketing research and tourism statistics and jointly analyze demand and traveler preferences in regional markets.

The findings will be used to develop tourism products adapted to different segments and support targeted promotional campaigns.

Other areas of planned cooperation include placing Uzbekistan tourism packages through the companies’ sales channels, conducting joint advertising campaigns and organizing familiarization trips for major tour operators and media representatives.

The sides also discussed developing special seasonal offers to attract additional visitors during different periods of the year.

Representatives of the UAE companies expressed interest in participating in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair, scheduled for November 2026.

The UAE companies involved in the talks are established players in the country's tourism market. Al Rais Travel, founded in 1977, operates 27 offices and represents 19 airlines. Abu Dhabi-based Nirvana Travel & Tourism was established in 2007, while Dnata Travel operates across tourism and aviation markets in more than 35 countries.