Uzbekistan exchange develops new platform for global investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan’s Republican Stock Exchange “Toshkent” is developing an enhanced analytical platform for local and international investors.

This was stated by the Republican Stock Exchange “Toshkent” following a meeting between representatives of the exchange and Asia Frontier Capital (AFC), an international asset management company, during which the parties assessed the current state of Uzbekistan’s capital market and discussed its development prospects.

According to the information, the discussions focused on increasing trading activity and liquidity, expanding the investor base, and creating conditions to attract more international investors to the Uzbek market.

"Participants also highlighted the limited availability of analytical information on issuers and the broader market for foreign investors. According to the exchange, efforts are now underway to address this gap through a new analytical platform. The platform is expected to consolidate key financial and market indicators for issuers and their securities in a clear and accessible format. It will allow investors to assess companies’ financial positions, liquidity, profitability and debt levels, as well as examine market multiples, risk and return indicators and trading data. The platform will also enable comparisons between companies, potentially giving investors a more standardized basis for evaluating investment opportunities," the exchange said

The representatives of the exchange noted that the platform is expected to provide investors with convenient access to key financial and market indicators and enable them to compare companies and securities.

Moreover, the meeting covered prospects for introducing new financial instruments to Uzbekistan’s capital market and expanding investment opportunities.

The engagement with AFC highlights the growing importance of investor-oriented market information as Uzbekistan seeks to deepen trading activity and expand foreign participation in its capital market.

AFC, which manages more than $100 million in assets, has a significant exposure to Uzbekistan. As of July 31, 2026, 96.99% of the AFC Uzbekistan Fund’s portfolio was allocated to Uzbekistan, according to the exchange.