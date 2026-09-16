OTS countries discuss development of trade and economic relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The development of trade and economic relations among countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been discussed at a panel titled "Assessment of trade and economic relations among OTS states: trends and untapped opportunities" within the framework of the 2nd Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the OTS, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The panel highlighted the harmonization of trade policies and also discussed the assessment of how OTS states can gradually transition from retail trade relations to a more integrated economic space by 2040, with a focus on reducing internal economic barriers.

In his remarks, Director General of the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Nazim Imanov, noted that the economies of OTS member countries need one another, as they complement each other to a significant degree.

"There is growth in trade turnover among Turkic states. Is the volume large? No. The growth is very modest due to an issue regarding the complementarity of our economies," he said.

Director of the Eurasian Research Institute of Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Turkish-Kazakh University in Kazakhstan, Suat Beylur, noted that the total population of the OTS has reached nearly 180 million.

"This population figure could even reach the 250–300 million mark; this represents human capital. A key factor here is that, within this population of 178–180 million, about 40% are under the age of 25. At a time when populations are shrinking and birth rates have fallen below 2—particularly in Western and European nations—these figures are significant in demonstrating just how young and dynamic the human resources of the Turkic world are," he said.

Timur Abylaev, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives under the President of Kyrgyzstan, emphasized that in 2023, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with OTS countries reached nearly $4 billion, accounting for more than 23% of the country's total foreign trade.

"This means we already have a solid foundation for future cooperation. At the same time, it is important today not only to increase the overall volume of trade but also to structure trade conditions and reduce the costs companies face when entering our markets.

This issue is particularly important for Kyrgyzstan, which is a landlocked country. Therefore, the competitiveness of our products depends largely on transportation costs and the speed of border crossings," he added.

The2nd Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the OTS is being held in Baku.

The conference, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening Economic Cooperation within the Framework of the Organization of Turkic States through Continuous Consultations and Joint Research," is focused on discussions of the prospects for the development of economic cooperation, institutional mechanisms, and opportunities for joint research among the member states of the OTS.

Representatives from various government agencies, think tanks, research institutions, and other organizations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are participating in the conference.