Kyrgyzstan and South Korea sign 10 documents following business summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Ten documents were signed between participants of the Kyrgyzstan–Republic of Korea business summit in Seoul.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, this was mentioned on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held in Seoul as part of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

"More than 30 domestic companies and around 50 Korean companies participated in the event. Ten documents were signed between them following the business summit," the statement said.

The business summit was held under the theme “Future Cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Central Asia for Growth and Innovation.”

More than 30 Kyrgyz companies and around 50 Korean companies participated in the event.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov described the meeting as the beginning of a new practical chapter in relations between the countries and called for moving from discussions to the implementation of concrete joint projects.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is participating in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16–17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — marking the first elevation of the Korea–Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

In recent years, bilateral contacts have also focused on attracting Korean investment and technology to Kyrgyzstan and strengthening cooperation in infrastructure and industrial development.

The current summit provides a regional platform for Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to discuss practical areas of cooperation and potential joint projects, while Seoul is seeking to further institutionalize and expand its engagement with the five Central Asian countries.