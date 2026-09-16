Kyrgyzstan proposes joint specialist training with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kyrgyzstan has proposed establishing specialized training centers and developing joint educational programs with South Korea.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"Sadyr Japarov proposed establishing specialized training centers, developing joint educational programs and supporting technology startups," the statement said.

The President noted the importance of human capital development as one of the promising areas of cooperation.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov highlighted the Kyrgyzstan is interested in training specialists based on the needs of modern sectors of the economy, as well as developing technology startups.

He also emphasized the potential of combining South Korea’s expertise in artificial intelligence, digital platforms and innovation with Central Asia’s human capital.