Kazakh FM to head delegation to 81st UN General Assembly session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan's delegation to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly will be headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

"The program includes an address by the head of the delegation during the general debate, a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as a number of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of UN member states, heads of international organizations and representatives of foreign businesses", the ministry said.

The Kazakh delegation is also expected to participate in informal meetings of regional organizations and multilateral associations, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

The delegation will also take part in General Assembly mandated events, including the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development, a high-level meeting on sea-level rise, a meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. The UN's official schedule confirms these events for September 23, 24, 25 and 28, respectively.

The Kazakh side also plans to participate in consultations of Central Asian foreign ministers to discuss priorities for the activities of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, according to the ministry.

Tileuberdi is also expected to participate in a press briefing of foreign ministers from the six founding countries of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law - Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France and South Africa.

The high-level week of the 81st session will take place in New York, with the general debate scheduled for September 22-28. The theme of the 81st session is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The session's agenda includes issues related to peace and security, sustainable development, climate change and environmental protection, human rights, new technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as UN reform.