IFC steps up investment in Azerbaijan as direct inflows rise 17.8%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) into Azerbaijan totaled $3.358 million in the first six months of 2026.

According to Trend calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the figure was $507,000, or 17.8%, higher than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, IFC investment accounted for 0.1% of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan.

In the first six months of 2025, total FDI from the International Finance Corporation into Azerbaijan amounted to $2.851 million.

Meanwhile, total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan exceeded $3.667 billion in January-June 2026, up $444.4 million, or 13.8%, compared with the same period in 2025.

At the same time, FDI directed from Azerbaijan to foreign economies amounted to about $5 billion during the reporting period, up $3.651 billion, or 3.7 times, from the same period last year.

The increase in IFC investment in Azerbaijan comes alongside the corporation’s expanded involvement in the development of the country’s financial and private sectors. Discussions are also continuing on expanding cooperation between the sides and identifying new financing opportunities.

Last year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation discussed opportunities to expand their partnership.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov received an IFC delegation led by Vibeke Schloemer, IFC regional director for the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus.

The meeting included an exchange of views on initiatives being implemented in Azerbaijan with IFC support, projects carried out under public-private partnerships, and future projects that could contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan’s economic resilience.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation between the CBA and IFC and discussed opportunities to further expand the partnership.