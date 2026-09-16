Tehran takes special initiative to strengthen ties with Beijing across various fields – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Relations between Iran and China are being steered toward a strategic level through the political will of the two countries' leaders and existing political trust, and Tehran is taking special initiative to strengthen and advance ties with Beijing across various fields.

This was announced by the Iranian MFA, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's remarks during the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing today.

“The root of the current situation in the region must be sought in U.S. and Israeli military attacks against Iran. Iran is resisting the opposing parties' attempts to achieve their objectives. Iran welcomes China's principled stance regarding violations of the UN Charter's norms. Iran is fully prepared to safeguard its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and interests. At the same time, it welcomes diplomatic avenues that would uphold its rights,” he noted.

Araghchi stated that the situation in the region has undergone fundamental changes following the war against Iran. Through cooperation and dialogue among regional countries, there will be no room for interference by foreign forces in the new regional system.

The Iranian minister added that Iran emphasizes the importance of its principled stance, seeking the return of stability to the region and the maintenance of peaceful, friendly relations with neighboring countries. To this end, negotiations with regional countries have been initiated.

During the meeting, Yi also said that relations between Tehran and Beijing are significant due to their strategic partnership, and that Beijing is keen on strengthening and developing these ties.

He highlighted the importance of establishing peace and tranquility in the Middle East and West Asia, as well as resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

"China is ready to take the initiative to de-escalate tensions and supports dialogue aimed at helping to restore peace and stability in the region," the Chinese minister noted.