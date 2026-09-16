GGGI set to support low-carbon projects in Kazakhstan’s Alatau City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Global Green Growth Institute, Alatau City Authority and Caspian Korea have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a three-year framework for low-carbon urban development and green infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan's Alatau City.

This was announced in a statement published by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

According to the GGGI, the agreement covers low-carbon urban planning, climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy and hydrogen-enabled systems, including hydrogen co-firing for power generation, GGGI said.

The agreement was signed following high-level discussions in Seoul involving GGGI representatives and a Kazakhstan delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and Alatau City Authority CEO Alisher Abdykadyrov. Industry and advisory partners, including Caspian Korea, Doosan Enerbility and KPMG, also participated in the discussions.

"International cooperation is vital for accelerating Kazakhstan’s green transition, and our partnership with global institutions and technology leaders is paramount. We are ready to attract investment and adopt proven global and Korean clean technologies in power generation, renewable energy, and hydrogen. By combining Kazakhstan’s energy resources with international expertise, advanced technologies, and robust investment capabilities, we can create scalable, mutually beneficial opportunities for sustainable development," Bozumbayev said.

According to GGGI, the partnership will support the development of concrete low-carbon projects in Alatau City under its Hydrogen to Green Growth (H2G) Initiative.

"The H2G Initiative goes beyond standard hydrogen development by actively utilizing clean hydrogen to decarbonize urban centers and industries. By coupling the Korea Green New Deal Trust Fund (KGNDTF) with end-to-end project preparation, covering technical, commercial, and financial assessments, we can successfully guide high-impact initiatives in Alatau City from blueprint to implementation," Seung Tae Kim, Director of the Department of Development Finance at GGGI, said.

GGGI said the initiative will seek to connect Kazakhstan's development priorities with international expertise and financing capabilities, with the aim of developing hydrogen projects to the investment stage.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) was established in 2012 as a treaty-based international intergovernmental organization at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development. GGGI supports its Member States in transitioning their economies to a green growth model that combines poverty reduction, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.

With 55 Member States and 30 Partner countries and regional integration organizations currently in the process of accession, GGGI implements programs and projects in more than 57 countries. Its work includes developing innovative green growth solutions, providing technical assistance and capacity building, supporting policy planning and implementation, and helping develop a pipeline of bankable green investment projects, as well as facilitating project financing, investment, and knowledge sharing.

Launched by GGGI in 2025, the Hydrogen to Green Growth (H2G) Initiative supports GGGI Member States and developing countries in using hydrogen to accelerate green growth and industrial decarbonization.

The initiative focuses on hydrogen-enabled industries, including green steel, green mobility, green energy, and green chemicals. To date, H2G has developed a pipeline of projects and programs in more than 15 countries and established partnerships with stakeholders across more than 30 countries.

Korea Green New Deal Trust Fund (KGNDTF) was established at GGGI in April 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) of the Republic of Korea. It supports carbon neutrality, green growth, and climate adaptation.