Participants of int'l Sheikh Bakuvi conference visit Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 16. Participants of the international scientific-practical conference dedicated to the prominent Azerbaijani scholar and theologian-philosopher Sheikh Seyid Yahya Bakuvi Shirvani—held within the framework of the 7th meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)—visited Khankendi city following their trips to Aghdam and Khojaly cities on September 16, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

The guests first toured Victory Square and Victory Park in Khankendi.

They were given detailed information about Victory Square and Victory Park. It was noted that significant projects had been implemented there to immortalize the historic Victory in the Second Karabakh War and the heroism of the Azerbaijani people.

They were provided with detailed information about Victory Square and Victory Park. It was noted that significant projects have been implemented there to immortalize the historic victory won in the Patriotic War and the heroism of the Azerbaijani people.

Then, the delegation familiarized themselves with the large-scale construction, development, and landscaping works underway in the city of Khankendi. Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, briefed the guests on the city's reconstruction based on modern urban planning principles, the creation of new infrastructure, the construction of residential and social facilities, and other ongoing projects.

During the visit, it was highlighted that the restoration and development efforts in Khankendi place special emphasis on creating a modern and sustainable urban environment while preserving the city's historical character.

The conference participants expressed their satisfaction with the work being carried out in Khankendi and shared their impressions regarding the facilities created and the projects implemented in the city. The guests then set off to Shusha city.