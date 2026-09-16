Iran's development plan prioritizes establishment of currency funds - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The establishment of currency-based investment funds is a key program of Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and a central component of the development plan.

This was announced by Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, citing remarks of Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ali Madanizadeh at an event marking the launch of subscriptions for the first investment fund in Tehran today.

"Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance has developed various programs tailored to the country's current circumstances. For over a decade, the country has experienced a decline in investment growth, which has resulted in a stagnation of production growth," he said.

Madanizadeh noted that the issues in this sector have been thoroughly examined. According to him, it was revealed that while some problems stem from factors outside the economic sphere—such as international politics and sanctions—others are linked to domestic policy mechanisms. The objective behind analyzing these issues is to achieve growth in investment.

The minister also said that, despite this, the attraction of foreign investment has doubled since the beginning of the current year (March 21, 2026) compared to the same period last year. Appropriate measures have also been taken to attract investment from Iranians living abroad.

Madanizadeh pointed out that efforts are being made to build capacity by channeling foreign currency held by citizens into the economy. The creation of a foreign currency fund is part of these programs. The legal framework for such currency funds has been established; however, foreign currency deposits held by citizens also need to be mobilized. A total of 20 projects involving significant foreign currency revenue have been organized in this regard. These projects span sectors such as oil, gas, mining, ICT, and solar power plants. Currency-backed instruments will be issued for these projects to provide the necessary infrastructure to support the reserves of the currency funds.