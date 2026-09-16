Thailand allows Kazakh citizens to stay visa-free for 30 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakh citizens will be able to stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 30 calendar days from the date of entry, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Thailand has reduced the visa-free stay period for citizens of a number of countries, including Kazakhstan. The relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Thailand entered into force on September 15, 2026, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the Thai authorities had cancelled the unilateral decision adopted two years ago, under which a unified 60-day visa-free regime was introduced for citizens of 93 countries and territories, including Kazakhstan.

The Thai side said the revision was prompted by the need to update its migration policy, taking into account national security and economic factors.

"Starting from September 15, the previously signed Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Thailand on visa exemption for holders of national passports will apply to Kazakh citizens. In accordance with this Agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan will be able to stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 30 calendar days from the date of entry. At the same time, the total period of visa-free stay must not exceed 90 calendar days within each 180-day period," the ministry said.

In other words, Kazakh citizens can now stay in Thailand without a visa for 30 days instead of 60 days.

The ministry advised Kazakh citizens planning trips to Thailand to take the changes to the migration regime into account. Those planning to stay in the country for more than 30 days should apply for the relevant visa in advance.