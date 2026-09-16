TRACECA proposes creating unified tool for verifying digital data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. TRACECA has proposed creating a unified tool for verifying digital data in supply chains.

This was stated in a press release published on the TRACECA website.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Committee participated in the business program “Baku Climate Action Week 2026” (BCAW 2026), expressing support for the digitalization of transport corridors, trade facilitation, and the implementation of environmentally sustainable (“green”) transport principles: “Throughout the week, leading experts, representatives of government agencies, international development institutions, and the private sector discussed practical solutions in key areas of the climate agenda.”

“During sessions dedicated to the implementation of artificial intelligence and the rollout of solutions under the Green Digital Action initiative, participants emphasized the critical importance of transitioning to paperless technologies, automating procedures, and reducing the carbon footprint of transportation and logistics infrastructure. In addition, issues of multimodal connectivity and regional cooperation were addressed, including the integration of renewable energy sources, the transformation of port and rail hubs into sustainable logistics clusters, and the adaptation of the Caspian region’s infrastructure to climate change.

The experts paid particular attention to climate finance, the development of carbon markets, the use of cross-border renewable energy certificates (RECs), and the promotion of investments in sustainable transport corridors," TRACECA notes.

According to the report, TRACECA representatives reaffirmed the Secretariat’s commitment to developing unified digital ecosystems, including UN/CEFACT standards and the Maritime Single Window, as well as to reducing cargo dwell time at borders, which directly contributes to lowering greenhouse gas emissions along the entire Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor.

"During UNFCCC Climate Week 4 (CW4), the Implementation Forum paid special attention to issues of information reliability. As part of the Implementation Lab, a session titled “Ensuring the Reliability of Climate Change Information and the Impact of Artificial Intelligence” was held, focusing on countering misinformation regarding climate change and the role of artificial intelligence as a tool for enhancing data transparency.

During the discussions and the question-and-answer session, Vadim Ponomarenko, Head of the Policy Development and Monitoring Division at the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Committee, noted the growing challenges associated with verifying digital content amid the development of generative artificial intelligence and emphasized their direct link to the digitization of logistics processes. According to him, there is a growing need for reliable mechanisms to verify the authenticity of data between participating countries and carriers,” TRACECA reports.

In addition, it is emphasized that, as a practical initiative, it was proposed to consider the possibility of creating a single, reliable tool for the independent verification of the authenticity of digital materials in supply chains.