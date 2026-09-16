NAM PN and Pan-African Parliament sign memorandum in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Pan-African Parliament and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM PN).

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament following a meeting between Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and a delegation from the Pan-African Parliament, headed by its President, Fateh Boutbig, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament recalled with satisfaction her meeting with the guest in July of this year in the Republic of South Africa as part of the Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments of the Pan-African Parliament and expressed her gratitude for the high level of organization of the event and the invitation to participate in it.

At the meeting, it was noted that the Pan-African Parliament plays an important role in fostering interparliamentary dialogue on the African continent, expanding cooperation among member states, and advancing common development goals.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the Azerbaijani Parliament attaches particular importance to developing relations with the parliaments of African countries. In this context, the development of parliamentary diplomacy, the further expansion of interparliamentary ties, and the strengthening of political dialogue are of great importance.

During the meeting, Speaker Gafarova provided information on the activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM-PN) and the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM-YO), established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the work carried out by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the NAM-PN, as well as the initiatives put forward by our country. The Speaker expressed confidence that the Pan-African Parliament will become yet another successful platform for developing our relations with the parliaments of African states.

Noting that the guest, in addition to representing the Pan-African Parliament, is also a member of the Algerian Parliament, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that bilateral relations between our countries are developing at various levels and are a cause for satisfaction.

Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality shown to him, Fateh Boutbig, President of the Pan-African Parliament, noted that since his election to this position, Azerbaijan has been the first country outside of Africa that he has visited. Speaking about the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy, the guest noted that the organization he heads is ready to cooperate with the parliaments of various countries, as well as with international parliamentary organizations.

Describing this visit as an important step forward in the development of cooperation, Fateh Boutbig noted that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Pan-African Parliament and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which will be signed today, will help take cooperation between the two parliamentary bodies to a new level and lay a solid foundation for further joint activities.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the Pan-African Parliament and the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as with the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, and on other issues.

Following a meeting between the Pan-African Parliament and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM PN), a Memorandum of Understanding was signed. The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan and Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), and Fateh Boutbig, President of the Pan-African Parliament. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that this document represents an important step in the further development of cooperation between the two parliamentary platforms.