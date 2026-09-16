Azerbaijan FM holds talks with Pan-African Parliament Chief (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, discussed the development of Azerbaijani-African relations with a delegation led by Fateh Boutbig, President of the Pan-African Parliament, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, following the meeting between the sides on September 16.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and African countries have been developing dynamically in recent years. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of mutual visits, political consultations, and interparliamentary relations in the context of expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing relations with the African continent.

Information was provided on the measures taken by Azerbaijan to intensify mutual visits to African countries and identify new opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the efforts of the Azerbaijani Parliament to develop parliamentary diplomacy, strengthen ties with the parliaments of African countries, and expand cooperation with the Pan-African Parliament. It was noted that the memorandum of understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Pan-African Parliament is of great significance.

The parties also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and its activities in international and regional forums. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement during its chairmanship. In this context, the importance of establishing the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and Youth Organization — both initiated by Azerbaijan — as well as strengthening solidarity and mutual support within the Movement was emphasized.

The initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan to strengthen international solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic were outlined. It was noted that Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 80 nations, most of which are members of the Non-Aligned Movement, as part of the fight against the pandemic, and has also allocated funds to support recovery efforts in Africa and small island developing states in the post-pandemic period. In addition, the adoption of a resolution on the equitable distribution of vaccines was recalled.

In addition, it was noted that, as part of Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29, efforts are underway to expand access to climate finance for developing countries, including African nations, and the significance of the decisions adopted in Baku was emphasized.

During the meeting, the other side was briefed on Azerbaijan’s role in the region, the measures being taken to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus, and the new realities that have emerged in the region following the end of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation.

Additionally, it was noted that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with African countries is not limited to the political and diplomatic spheres and that there is significant potential for collaboration in areas such as energy, transportation, agriculture, mining, education, humanitarian affairs, and other fields. The importance of Azerbaijan’s support for educational and medical programs in Africa, as well as for institutional capacity building, was emphasized.

Fateh Boutbig, President of the Pan-African Parliament, highly commended the importance Azerbaijan attaches to developing ties with the African continent, as well as the initiatives it is implementing to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and multilateral cooperation.

Throughout the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.