Azerbaijan and Kenya discuss dev't of interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The prospects for interparliamentary cooperation and coordination between Baku and Nairobi in international forums were discussed at high-level meetings.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya, following the meeting, between Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kenya, and Amason Kingi, Speaker of the Kenyan Senate

The Azerbaijani diplomat highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and described the founding phase of the interparliamentary friendship group in the Kenyan Senate and the working group on relations in the Azerbaijani Parliament as an important milestone in the history of intergovernmental dialogue.

For his part, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi expressed satisfaction with the pace of development of ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries, specifically highlighting the significance of Kenyan President William Ruto’s visit to Baku to participate in the events of the World Urban Forum (WUF13). He added that promoting joint initiatives on the international stage, particularly within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, is fully in line with the national interests of both states.