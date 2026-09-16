Tajikistan highlights 240 types of guarantees and incentives for investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan’s legislation provides investors with more than 240 types of guarantees and incentives, including more than 110 tax and customs preferences.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon stated this on September 16 at the first Korea - Central Asia Business Summit in Seoul.

"It was noted that the country’s legislation provides investors with more than 240 types of guarantees and incentives, including more than 110 tax and customs preferences," the statement said.

Furthermore, Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan is taking necessary measures to create favorable conditions for investors and develop the private sector.

The President also noted that Tajikistan’s membership in the World Trade Organization demonstrates the compliance of national legislation in this area with international standards.

Furthermore, the head of state presented the country’s investment opportunities and expressed the Tajik side’s readiness to implement the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is participating in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

During his visit to South Korea, Emomali Rahmon is presenting Tajikistan’s investment opportunities and highlighting areas with potential for greater cooperation with Korean businesses, including critical minerals, mineral processing, energy, infrastructure, technology and agriculture.

The summit provides Tajikistan with a regional platform to promote its investment potential and discuss opportunities for attracting Korean capital, technologies and expertise. It also offers a framework for expanding practical cooperation between South Korea and the Central Asian countries in strategic economic sectors.