Tajikistan presents transport investment opportunities to South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan considers transport and communications among the strategic areas of cooperation with the Republic of Korea.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon made the statement on September 16 at the first Korea - Central Asia Business Summit in Seoul.

"Today, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is taking the necessary measures to develop strategic sectors, in particular energy, transport and communications, industry, digitalization, agriculture and tourism," the statement said.

During the forum, Rahmon presented Tajikistan’s opportunities in the transport sector and identified this area as one of the promising fields for attracting investment.

The president expressed the development of strategic sectors is in line with national development programs and the interests of the peoples of the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is participating in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

During his visit to South Korea, Emomali Rahmon is presenting Tajikistan’s investment opportunities and highlighting areas with potential for greater cooperation with Korean businesses, including critical minerals, mineral processing, energy, infrastructure, technology and agriculture.

The summit provides Tajikistan with a regional platform to promote its investment potential and discuss opportunities for attracting Korean capital, technologies and expertise. It also offers a framework for expanding practical cooperation between South Korea and the Central Asian countries in strategic economic sectors.