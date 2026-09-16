Tajikistan presents energy investment opportunities to S. Korean investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon presented the country’s investment opportunities in the energy sector, including its significant hydropower potential and the development of green energy.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon presented these opportunities on September 16 at the first Korea - Central Asia Business Summit in Seoul.

"During his address at the economic and trade forum, President Emomali Rahmon presented investment opportunities, vast hydropower potential and natural resources, including green energy, as well as opportunities in industry, agriculture, textiles, transport, tourism, banking and finance," the statement said.

Furthermore, the head of state noted that energy is one of the strategic sectors for Tajikistan’s development.

During his address, Rahmon also presented the country’s natural resources and opportunities for implementing green energy projects.

The president expressed the view that the areas of cooperation presented could attract the interest of business circles and investors from the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is participating in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

During his visit to South Korea, Emomali Rahmon is presenting Tajikistan’s investment opportunities and highlighting areas with potential for greater cooperation with Korean businesses, including critical minerals, mineral processing, energy, infrastructure, technology and agriculture.

The summit provides Tajikistan with a regional platform to promote its investment potential and discuss opportunities for attracting Korean capital, technologies, and expertise. It also offers a framework for expanding practical cooperation between South Korea and the Central Asian countries in strategic economic sectors.