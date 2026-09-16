Emomali Rahmon highlights Tajikistan’s comprehensive economic reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan is implementing comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, developing the private sector, supporting entrepreneurship and attracting investment.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon stated this on September 16 at the first Korea - Central Asia Business Summit in Seoul.

"Over recent years, comprehensive reforms have been carried out aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, developing the private sector, supporting entrepreneurship, digitalization and the implementation of innovative projects," he said.

The president emphasized that measures are also being taken to digitalize the economy and implement innovative projects.

Furthermore, Emomali Rahmon noted that the Government of Tajikistan is paying attention to the development of strategic sectors, including energy, transport and communications, industry, digitalization, agriculture and tourism.

The president emphasized the country’s readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation with business circles and investors from the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is participating in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

During his visit to South Korea, Emomali Rahmon is presenting Tajikistan’s investment opportunities and highlighting areas with potential for greater cooperation with Korean businesses, including critical minerals, mineral processing, energy, infrastructure, technology and agriculture.

The summit provides Tajikistan with a regional platform to promote its investment potential and discuss opportunities for attracting Korean capital, technologies, and expertise. It also offers a framework for expanding practical cooperation between South Korea and the Central Asian countries in strategic economic sectors.